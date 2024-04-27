Research Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

