Research Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement
About Auto Prop Reit
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.