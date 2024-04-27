iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EWJV opened at $31.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $263.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

