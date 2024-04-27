Roth Capital Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.