Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.6 %

EBMT opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

