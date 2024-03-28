High Note Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,976,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,300,000 after purchasing an additional 306,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

