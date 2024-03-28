High Note Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,777 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $193.40 and a 12-month high of $260.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total value of $1,105,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

