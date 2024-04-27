Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 123,388 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at $877,797,408.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

