Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 13,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $489,320.00.

Roblox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

