Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 123,388 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.