Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Veris Residential Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRE stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -21.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.