Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 8,054 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

