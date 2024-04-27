Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,275.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

