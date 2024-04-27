Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,472 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $762.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $802.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.