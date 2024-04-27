Duality Advisers LP Sells 18,826 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

