High Note Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $289.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

