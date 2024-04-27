Duality Advisers LP Sells 14,614 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,658,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,144,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 570,800 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 106,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,833,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

