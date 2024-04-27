MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 141.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,040,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 608,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 21.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MLKN stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

