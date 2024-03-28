High Note Wealth LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

