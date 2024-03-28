High Note Wealth LLC Sells 98 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.00. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.