Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $269.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.17 and a 12-month high of $272.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

