Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

