Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

