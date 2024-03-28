Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

