Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.