2,394 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,645.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.