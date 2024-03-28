Highland Capital Management LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,085 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

