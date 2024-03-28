CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 895.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.