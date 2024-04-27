Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Price Performance

Innospec stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $131.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

