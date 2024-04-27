California Public Employees Retirement System Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.55% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $36,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

HR stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.