Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Dhankher forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.53.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

