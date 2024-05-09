Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $882.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.