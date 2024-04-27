Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

LRN stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

