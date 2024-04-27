Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,206 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Pinterest worth $38,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE PINS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -566.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.