California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,730 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of Encompass Health worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

EHC opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

