California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $37,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,066,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

