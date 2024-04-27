Optas LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.