IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.