Bradley W. Barber Sells 1,092 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $64.62 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

