Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.79 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.