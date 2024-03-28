IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,939,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.