IFG Advisory LLC Buys 29,648 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,592,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 147,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

SPTI opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

