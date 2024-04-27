RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $53,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,779,306 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

