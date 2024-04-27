RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

