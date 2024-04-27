CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.90. CME Group has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

