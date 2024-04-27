CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.
CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.90. CME Group has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on CME Group
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CME Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.