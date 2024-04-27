RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,245,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,349,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $421.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

