Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,256 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.09.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $714.63 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,237.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,149.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

