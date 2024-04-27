Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

