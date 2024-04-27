RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,970 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.