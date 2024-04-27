Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 71,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.