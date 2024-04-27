Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,045 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,491,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $3,017,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 78.4% in the third quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 161.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 95,441 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

